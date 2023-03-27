Cape Fish First in South Africa to Earn Best Seafood Practices Certification

Global Seafood Alliance Seafood March 27, 2023

Cape Fish has achieved Best Seafood Practices (BSP) and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certifications from the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA), the first-ever seafood processing plant in South Africa to earn the distinction. Envisible, a company specializing in sourcing and traceability technology, sponsored Cape Fish’s certification to remove one of the major obstacles for small-scale producers in attaining certification and reaching larger markets: cost.

Located in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town, Cape Fish works with small-scale South African fishers in a fully-traceable seafood supply chain. The company specializes in the handling of fresh large wild-caught pelagics, such as yellowfin tuna and swordfish. Cape Fish also processes farmed kob and yellowtail amberjack. Processors that handle farmed or wild seafood, or both, can pursue certification to GSA’s Seafood Processing Standard (SPS) as part of the BAP and BSP third-party certification programs. BAP certification provides assurances for farmed seafood, while GSA’s newest program, BSP, provides assurances that wild seafood has been harvested and processed in a responsible manner.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Seafood Alliance

