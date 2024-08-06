Captain Fresh Shows Appetite for Continued Seafood Acquisitions

Captain Fresh, India’s leading tech-led seafood supply chain company, is set to acquire Koral, a Poland-based seafood producer and distributor, which specialises in salmon.

Koral manufactures smoked salmon products that are sold across domestic and international markets under the brand SuperFish. The company has 26 production lines, processing 120 tonnes of fish daily.

The acquisition marks Captain Fresh’s entry into the salmon market, estimated at $33.5 billion in 2024.

