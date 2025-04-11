Caraluzzi’s Markets Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Caraluzzi’s Italian Style Seafood Burger

Caraluzzi’s Markets of Bethel, CT is recalling 8oz Caraluzzi’s Italian Style Seafood Burgers, because it contains undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Italian Style Seafood Burger was sold in-store at Caraluzzi’s Markets locations in Bethel, Wilton, Newtown and Danbury Connecticut.

The product comes in 8oz clear packaging with a blue overwrap label, expiration date of 01/16/2026 located on back of clear packaging, with UPC of 0-95864-80008-8. Product was sold February 18th to April 2nd 2025.

One allergic reaction on has been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after an investigation following a consumer complaint. It was discovered that product containing egg was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg. The mislabeled product has been removed from sale.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customerservice@caraluzzis.com or 203-748-3547 or stop by the customer service desk at Caraluzzi’s Markets.