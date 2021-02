The world’s largest agricultural commodities trader is scouting for deals to access the $400 billion global fish market.

Cargill Inc., which already makes fish feed, now wants to produce and process seafood products, Chief Executive Officer Dave MacLennan said in an interview. The Minneapolis-based firm, which splashed out $1.5 billion in 2015 to buy Norwegian salmon-feed maker EWOS AS, is now in search of new deals.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg