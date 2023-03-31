Celebrate Easter With Australian-Certified Seafood and First Nations Flair, from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

This Easter, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Australia is proud to release a downloadable cookbook featuring recipes that showcase the delicious and responsibly farmed seafood produced by ASC-certified farms in Australia.



The ASC aims to encourage responsible seafood eating and support local producers this Easter. The FREE cookbook, features recipes from renowned Australian chefs: Mark Olive, Courtney Roulston, John McFadden, Analiese Gregory, Larissa Dominello, Guy Turland, and Manu Feildel.



“The Aussie coastline has a long history of aquaculture, with the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape in western Victoria being one of the world’s oldest known aquaculture sites. First Nations people cultivated eels in this location over 6000 years ago, and we recognize and honour the traditional custodians of the land who have taught us the importance of caring for the environment,” said ASC Australian head, Duncan Leadbitter.



“That’s why we’re thrilled to have Mark Olive as our ambassador for this year. As a Bundjalung man, Mark embodies the principles of sustainability and shares our passion for protecting the oceans and our planet. His use of native ingredients reconnects us to the land and its values, making him the perfect fit for our mission.”



Chef Mark Olive said, “Living sustainably is at the very heart of traditional Aboriginal practices, and for thousands of years Indigenous communities across Australia have relied on our oceans, rivers and streams for survival. Now, it’s up to each of us – through the choices we make when we’re shopping for seafood – to ensure these incredible living ecosystems survive and thrive for generations to come.”



The cookbook features three of the world’s most sought-after Australian-farmed seafood: Pacific Reef Tiger Prawns, Yumbah Abalone, and Clean Seas’ Spencer Gulf Kingfish.



Pacific Reef Tigers produce sustainably farmed black tiger prawns using world-leading technology with zero net impact on surrounding oceans and waterways.



Yumbah’s abalone farms take advantage of nutrient-rich waters produced by the natural Bonney Upwelling, and the farms are designed to mimic the natural cycle of the ocean. Clean Seas’ brood stock is bred from fish originally sourced from the waters near its fishery, making them the ideal location to raise yellowtail kingfish.



The recipes in the cookbook include:

Lemon Myrtle Prawn Linguine Quick & Easy by Mark Olive

Black Tiger Prawns with Polenta and Smoked Paprika by Analiese Gregory

Air Fried Katafi Black Tiger Prawns by Larissa Dominello

Sashimi Style Abalone with Samphire, Ginger & Sesame by John McFadden

Salt & Pepper Abalone by Guy Turland

Spencer Gulf Kingfish with Harissa Butter, Spinach & Yoghurt by Courtney Roulston

Kingfish in Cream Sauce by Mark Olive

Kingfish Ceviche with Sweet Potatoes and Leche de Tigre by Manu Feildel

“ASC-certified seafood is farmed with care, with the future in mind. ASC sets the highest standards in the industry, covering hundreds of requirements that include water quality, animal welfare, and fair treatment and pay of workers. When you choose seafood with the ASC label, you can be sure that it can be traced back to a responsible aquaculture farm, and you’re also rewarding responsible farmers by purchasing their products,” said Leadbitter.



Yumbah CEO David Wood said, “Responsible farming is at the core of everything we do at Yumbah, and we recognize that it’s not just about producing high-quality seafood, but also about protecting our environment and supporting our communities. From our products and people to our processes and places, we take a holistic approach to ensure the highest standards of care across all aspects of our business.”



“The ASC certification is a challenging and rigorous standard that we are proud to have achieved, as it holds us accountable and ensures that we are ‘walking the walk’ in terms of sustainability. We are committed to continuing to improve and innovate in our farming practices, and to providing delicious and responsible seafood to our customers,” he said.



By choosing ASC-certified seafood, consumers can make a positive impact on the environment and local communities while enjoying great, farmed seafood that’s here for good. The ASC encourages everyone to join in transforming the industry towards responsible practices across the chain. Choose the ASC green label and make a difference today.



To download the cookbook or for more information, visit the ASC website https://au.asc-aqua.org/made-of-australia/ and look for the green label in stores and on menus.



Chefs + Farms by Location

NSW

Wollongong, Chef Mark Olive

Sydney, Chef John McFadden

Sydney, Chef Courtney Roulston

QLD

Ayr in north Queensland, Pacific Reef Tigers

VIC

Narrawong Yumbah farm

TAS

Yumbah- Bicheno farm

SA

Port Lincoln and Kangaroo Island Yumbah farms

Spencer Gulf Clean Seas farm

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, The ASC is the world’s leading certification scheme for farmed seafood – known as aquaculture – and the ASC label only appears on food from farms independently assessed and certified as being environmentally and socially responsible.

The ASC is transforming fish farming to ensure Australians can trust where their seafood comes from and how it was raised. It is working towards both changing consumer behaviour and preference when buying seafood, and, together with partners, making the global seafood market more responsible.

About the Farms:

Pacific Reef Tigers is an ASC-certified prawn farm located near Ayr in north Queensland. The farm has gained recognition for its commitment to sustainable and responsible farming practices, including developing a new water quality control system named RegenAqua™ that cleans wastewater from the farm to a level where it can be reused. This innovation not only reduces the environmental impact of the farm but also increases the efficiency of its operations.

Yumbah is a leading sustainable and responsible Australian abalone farming company, with several ASC-certified abalone farms located across South Australia and Victoria. The company’s approach includes using sustainable feed, reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting biodiversity by preserving natural habitats. Additionally, Yumbah prioritizes engaging with local communities and promoting indigenous engagement.

Clean Seas Seafood, is the global leader in closed-cycle breeding and farming of yellowtail kingfish, and raises Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish in the pure waters of the Spencer Gulf. Clean Seas’ brood stock is bred from fish originally sourced from the waters near its fishery, and the company is committed to responsible and sustainable aquaculture practices. Spencer Gulf Hiramasa Kingfish is a highly sought-after Australian farmed seafood known for its supple flesh and rich, sweet flavour.

About the Easter Chef Spokespersons:

Mark Olive, is an Australian chef, restaurateur, author, and television presenter who is widely known for his work in showcasing Australian indigenous cuisine. He is of Bundjalung descent and has over 30 years of experience in the food industry. Olive’s cooking style is characterized by the use of native ingredients and techniques that honour traditional Aboriginal food practices. He has published several cookbooks and has appeared on numerous TV shows. Olive is committed to educating people about the importance of indigenous culture and history in Australian cuisine.

Courtney Roulston, is an accomplished Australian chef and food consultant, with over 20 years of experience in the food industry. She is a former MasterChef Australia contestant and has since worked in a range of roles, including as the head chef for the Sydney Swans football club.

John McFadden, John McFadden is an accomplished Australian chef with over 30 years of experience in the food industry. He is the Brand Ambassador for Yumbah Aquaculture and recently won the Seafood category at The World Food Championships in Australia. He then went on to win the World Title in Dallas, beating over 80,000 entries worldwide. In May, he will compete for the overall World Food Champion title in Bentonville, Arkansas. John is also the National BDM for Squizify, a digital food safety and compliance platform.