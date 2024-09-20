Celebrate National Lobster Day 2024 with Sweet Maine Lobster

Featuring doorstep deliveries, easy-to-follow recipes, special deals, and more, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative shares numerous ways to enjoy Maine Lobster on September 25.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) is celebrating the 9th annual National Lobster Day on September 25, honoring the hardworking individuals who sustain Maine’s iconic lobster fishery. This day invites lobster lovers nationwide to savor the iconic staple at its seasonal best.

For over 150 years, Maine’s lobster fishery has been a cornerstone of the state’s coastal identity, upheld by generations of families dedicated to their communities and the preservation of this vital resource.

“National Lobster Day highlights the hardworking individuals and communities that make the fishery thrive,” said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director at the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. “We encourage lobster fans across the country to show their support for the families who make it all possible by choosing sustainably harvested Maine Lobster.”

This National Lobster Day, Sept. 25, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) is making it easier than ever for consumers across the country to participate:

Prepare Maine Lobster with MLMC’s curated recipes and bring a taste of Maine to your kitchen. Whether you’re making lobster bisque, tacos, or trying your hand at cooking lobster for the first time, our step-by-step guides have you covered. Check out companies that will ship Maine Lobster to your door here. Dine Locally: From Sept. 22-29, Maine restaurants are celebrating Maine Lobster Week with unique lobster dishes. Check out the list of participating restaurants here. Not in Maine? Discover our first Taste of Maine Lobster Tour stops popping up across the U.S.!

From Sept. 22-29, Maine restaurants are celebrating Maine Lobster Week with unique lobster dishes. Check out the list of participating restaurants here. Not in Maine? Discover our first Taste of Maine Lobster Tour stops popping up across the U.S.! Maine Lobster Promotions & Products to Savor Costco: Savor the flavor with East Coast Seafood Lobster Roll Sliders, available at Costco locations nationwide (in-store only). Each kit includes succulent cold lobster meat, six soft brioche rolls, and a touch of rich lobster butter. Greenhead Lobster: Enjoy a special offer on 6-count or 12-count live New Shell Quarters (1.25-1.4 lbs. each) and New Shell Halves (1.5-1.75 lbs. each), featuring freshly harvested Stonington, Maine lobsters. With tender, sweet meat and firm shells, it’s the perfect time to indulge in this coastal treat! Hancock Gourmet : From September 24-27, enjoy 15% off their National Lobster Day collection. From Lobster Grilled Cheese Appetizers to a Maine Shore Dinner for Two, discover the full range here. Luke’s Lobster : Celebrate National Lobster Day with a BOGO special on four-pack lobster rolls at Luke’s Online Market from September 19-25! Enjoy a special half-pound lobster roll in Portland during Maine Lobster Week (September 22-29). Plus, in celebration of their 15th anniversary, Luke’s Lobster shacks nationwide will be offering a limited-time treat: Split Lobster Tails, available from September 25 to October 1. See more details here. Marin Skincare : If lobster isn’t your taste, try it in skincare! Maine-based Marin Skincare will honor their key Lobster Glycoprotein ingredients with free shipping to celebrate.



For a full list of nationwide Maine Lobster suppliers, visit LobsterfromMaine.com.

Stay updated on the Maine Lobster fishery, including its pioneering sustainability efforts and ways to enjoy lobster, by following the MLMC on Instagram @LobsterfromMaine and Pinterest @LobsterfromMe

About the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), established in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers, and processors to increase demand for both whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry: sustainability deeply rooted in tradition.