Celebrity Chef Antonia Lofaso to Deliver Keynote Address at Wild Alaska Pollock Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Wash.—Acclaimed Los Angeles TV Personality and Celebrity Chef will headline the fourth annual Wild Alaska Pollock Annual Meeting to be held on October 17, 2022, at the Westin Seattle, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced today. The meeting will once again bring together representatives across all segments of the Wild Alaska Pollock industry, and participants will enjoy learning about Chef Antonia’s unique perspective on the world of food, the restaurant industry, television cooking shows and connecting consumers to new proteins like Wild Alaska Pollock.

“We couldn’t be more excited for a chef of Antonia’s caliber to grace our stage during our fourth annual meeting,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive Officer of GAPP. “It’s no secret that Wild Alaska Pollock has often struggled to penetrate menus at higher-end restaurants across the United States. Chef Antonia brings her own unique, personal perspective to everything she does and I’m eager for her to share candid thoughts on how Wild Alaska Pollock can ‘break through’ in this channel and the opportunities for our fish in the future both for the home cook and the professional chef.”

Chef Antonia also fronts GAPP’s “Always On” awareness and demand campaign that launched on social media in the U.S. on July 11th. The campaign features popular online influencers, headlined by celebrity Chef Antonia, who created on-trend recipes with Wild Alaska Pollock products and engaged with home cooks from coast to coast on the unique attributes of the fish and fishery. Chef Antonia’s recipe is one especially close to her heart – a Wild Alaska Pollock Milanese with a Summer Tarragon Salad & Basil Aioli – as her mother would prepare whitefish in a similar manner growing up.

“Wild Alaska Pollock truly aligns with my core values and is a canvas for countless cuisines and flavors,” said Chef Lofaso. “It’s an extremely versatile, ‘entry-level’ fish and I think there’s a lot of opportunity both at retail and in foodservice for it. I’m looking forward to leading a bold discussion about the future with the best in the industry in October.”

GAPP’s Annual Meeting will begin at 8:00 AM and last until 5:00 PM with a reception to immediately follow. Information about the event’s theme and a detailed agenda is available at AlaskaPollock.org.

GAPP would like to thank its current event sponsors: The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Urner Barry, Port of Seattle, Aquamar, Alaska Ship Supply, Gorton’s, Seafood Nutrition Partnership, Ketchum, Northwest Farm Credit Services, HPN Global, Baader, Angulas Aguinaga, High Liner Foods, Eat Well Global, Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, Beck Pack Systems and Alaskan Observers, Inc.

GAPP is seeking additional sponsors for this impressive event. Companies interested in sponsoring this event can contact GAPP for more information at info@alaskapollock.org.