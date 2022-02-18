Cell-Based Seafood is Catching On

Lab-grown fish, crustacean, and mollusk products aren’t in stores or restaurants yet, but several companies say they are getting closer to commercial sales.

At the end of January, the California start-up BlueNalu announced that it is partnering with the Japanese restaurant group Food & Life Companies to develop, market, and secure regulatory approval for cell-grown tuna. The same day, the cellular meat company Upside Foods disclosed that it acquired Cultured Decadence, a Wisconsin company growing lobster and other crustaceans from cells.

In addition, the start-up Pearlita Foods, launched last month with funding from Sustainable Food Ventures and Big Idea Ventures’ New Protein Fund. It claims to be the first company to focus on growing oyster meat from cells.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Chemical & Engineering News