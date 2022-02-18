Cell-Based Seafood is Catching On

Chemical & Engineering News Seafood February 18, 2022

Lab-grown fish, crustacean, and mollusk products aren’t in stores or restaurants yet, but several companies say they are getting closer to commercial sales.

At the end of January, the California start-up BlueNalu announced that it is partnering with the Japanese restaurant group Food & Life Companies to develop, market, and secure regulatory approval for cell-grown tuna. The same day, the cellular meat company Upside Foods disclosed that it acquired Cultured Decadence, a Wisconsin company growing lobster and other crustaceans from cells.

In addition, the start-up Pearlita Foods, launched last month with funding from Sustainable Food Ventures and Big Idea Ventures’ New Protein Fund. It claims to be the first company to focus on growing oyster meat from cells.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Chemical & Engineering News

Related Articles

Seafood

Largest Sushi Restaurant Operator in Japan, Announces Partnership with BlueNalu, U.S. Cell-Cultured Seafood Leader

BlueNalu Seafood February 7, 2022

BlueNalu, a leading innovative food company developing a variety of seafood products directly from fish cells, announced a collaboration with leading, multinational sushi restaurant operator, FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES Ltd. (TYO: 3563). As a Japanese foodservice leader, FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES (F&LC) operates brands such as Sushiro and Kyotaru and over 1,000 restaurants across Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Mainland China.