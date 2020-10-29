Cermaq to Supply Salmon Smolts to Land-based Farm Kuterra

Kuterra, North America’s first land-based fish farm, has formalized an agreement to procure salmon smolts from ocean-based farmers Cermaq Canada for the next four years.

Cermaq has been the main smolt supplier since 2014, so the new agreement doesn’t represent a change so much as it gives stability to both businesses going forward.

Kuterra is operated by Emergent Holdings, an American investment firm, though the ‘Namgis First Nation still own the farm.

