Certified Non-GMO Salmon: a Healthy Alternative

HIXTON, WI —Superior Fresh, an industry-leading aquaponics facility specializing in organic leafy greens and Atlantic salmon, is the first company to offer Certified Non-GMO by A Greener World (AGW) salmon. Raised in a recirculating system where all inputs and outputs are controlled and welfare is ensured throughout the production process, Superior Fresh’s non-GMO salmon is a premium alternative to the genetically engineered salmon set to arrive in grocery stores this month.

The U.S. market is preparing for the distribution of genetically modified salmon after the FDA’s recent controversial approval of the product—despite significant opposition from consumer advocates, fishing groups, public health officials and native communities. As public demand for the labeling of GMOs (genetically modified organisms, also known as GE, or genetically engineered) continues to grow, the market for non-GMO products is surging 17% annually and expected to reach 1.1 billion USD by 2023, according to industry analyst, Technavio. Consumers seek out non-GMO products for a variety of reasons, including environmental sustainability, health, corporate consolidation and transparency. A lack of clear labeling around GMOs means that consumers must actively seek out Certified Non-GMO products to avoid them.

Developed at the request of farmers and consumers seeking a meaningful non-GMO label, Certified Non-GMO by AGW guarantees food is produced without the use of genetically modified feed, supplements or ingredients, and comes from animals raised according to higher animal welfare standards using sustainable agriculture methods. On salmon, the Certified Non-GMO by AGW label includes A Greener World’s Salmon Welfare Certified standards, incorporating the UK RSPCA’s respected higher welfare salmon standards. While most salmon farming relies on routine antimicrobials (e.g., antibiotics, antiparasitics, and antivirals) and GMO feed, Certified Non-GMO by AGW has meaningful prohibitions on GMO contamination (see comparison chart here for more details), and ensures that at no point in the growing, processing or manufacturing of the product will GMOs enter the system.

Superior Fresh’s flagship aquaponics facility is the largest of its kind, practicing ecologically sound water conservation and native prairie restoration in a closed-loop, zero-discharge system. Their antibiotic free Atlantic salmon, raised with a non-GMO, organic diet, also provide twice the omega-3 levels than other Atlantic salmon sampled in their market region. Superior Fresh proves through their innovative model that land-based aquaculture systems can protect the world’s oceans while providing healthy and environmentally beneficial proteins to consumers.

Superior Fresh President Brandon Gottsacker says,

“Superior Fresh salmon raises the bar on nutrition, flavor and sustainability. Our fish production systems are designed and managed using technology that maintains clean water, giving our salmon the opportunity to live in a stress-free environment. They are fed an organic diet rich in fishmeal and healthy oils from sustainable fisheries. Our holistic production practices lead to the best quality fish for the consumer, all while benefiting the environment through an extremely efficient process that works without wasting any water and protecting our oceans. Superior Fresh salmon is good for the planet, and it is good for the consumer too.”

AGW Executive Director Emily Moose says,

“Thoughtful, verified stewardship like that of Superior Fresh is an essential alternative to GE salmon, if we are to meet our current needs without impacting wild ecosystems. This approach not only offers a high-quality, ethical choice for consumers who care about animal welfare and wild salmon populations, it also helps them avoid genetic modification. Shoppers don’t have to boycott farmed salmon to avoid GMOs—they can simply look for the Certified Non-GMO by AGW logo to find a truly sustainable option for healthy and delicious salmon.”

Superior Fresh salmon is available at retailers throughout the Midwest, as well as online at superiorfresh.com/store.

ABOUT A GREENER WORLD

A Greener World (AGW) identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems by supporting farmers and ranchers and informing consumers. AGW’s growing family of trusted certifications includes Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Salmon Welfare Certified by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW, Certified Regenerative by AGW, and Certified Non-GMO by AGW. Each program is designed to have positive and measurable impacts on the environment, society and animals, and to encourage truly sustainable farming practices. AGW’s standards and procedures are robust, transparent and achievable.

A nonprofit funded by public donations, AGW offers a range of resources to help people make informed food choices, including an Online Directory of certified farms and products and Food Labels Exposed–a definitive guide to food label claims (available in print and online). For more information visit agreenerworld.org.

ABOUT SUPERIOR FRESH

Superior Fresh, LLC is the world’s largest aquaponic farm, growing USDA certified organic produce and Atlantic salmon. Superior Fresh grows safe, nutritious food for the future of a healthier global community, while also regenerating nearly 800 acres of land to its native state. We do this as our commitment to the planet and future generations. Our ecosystem provides year-round availability and our team delivers unmatched commitment to customer service. Superior Fresh ensures fresh, organic food is always available to local communities. Visit Superior Fresh online at www.superiorfresh.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.