CFIA: Food Recall Warning (Allergen) – Northern King Brand and Thai Gold Brand Shrimp Tempura Recalled Due to Undeclared Egg, Soy, Milk, and Sulphites

OTTAWA, ON – TFI Foods Ltd. is recalling Northern King brand and Thai Gold brand Shrimp Tempura from the marketplace because they contain egg and may contain soy, milk, and sulphites which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg, soy, or milk or a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Code Northern King Shrimp Tempura

26/30 ct/lb 600 g 0 61391 24216 5 All codes where egg, soy, milk, and sulphites are not declared on the label Northern King Shrimp Tempura

31/40 ct/lb 600 g 0 61391 12103 3 All codes where egg, soy, milk, and sulphites are not declared on the label Northern King Shrimp Tempura

31/40 ct/lb 500 g 0 61391 24242 4 All codes where egg, soy, milk, and sulphites are not declared on the label Thai Gold Raw Tempura Battered Shrimp (Tail-on) 16/20 pieces/lb 1.135 kg 0 61391 22921 0 All codes where egg, soy, milk, and sulphites are not declared on the label Thai Gold Raw Tempura Battered Shrimp (Tail-off) 16/20 pieces/lb 1.135 kg 0 61391 22923 4 All codes where egg, soy, milk, and sulphites are not declared on the label Thai Gold Raw Tempura Battered Shrimp (Tail-on) 21/25 pieces/lb 1.135 kg 0 61391 24280 6 All codes where egg, soy, milk, and sulphites are not declared on the label Thai Gold Raw Tempura Battered Shrimp (Tail-on) 26/30 pieces/lb 1.135 kg 0 61391 24281 3 All codes where egg, soy, milk, and sulphites are not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, soy, or milk or a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.