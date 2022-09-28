CFIA: Food Recall Warning – Various Brands of Oysters recalled by Oyster Kings Inc. due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON – Summary
- Brand(s): Various
- Product: Oysters
- Companies: Oyster Kings Inc.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Salmonella
- Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public, hotels, restaurants and institutions
- Recall class: Class 2
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Acadian Gold Oysters
|Choice Oysters
|50 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
|Acadian Pearl Oysters
|Cocktail Oysters
|24 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Baccarat
|Cocktail Oysters
|50 pieces
|various
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Capitaine Barney Oysters
|Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce
|24 pieces
|6 28250 88624 5
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Coffret De L’Acadie
|Jewel OystersCocktail OystersChoice Oysters
|18 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Honeymoon
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88604 7
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|No. 69
|Jewel Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88608 5
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Nuit Blanche
|Jewel Oysters
|50 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Opus
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|Not available
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Umami
|Choice Oysters
|18 pieces
|6 28250 88621 4
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Point. G
|Cocktail Oysters
|12 pieces
|6 28250 88607 8
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
|Sex on the Bay
|Cocktail Oysters
|100 pieces
|None
|Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
These products may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.