CFIA: Food Recall Warning – Various Brands of Oysters recalled by Oyster Kings Inc. due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Seafood September 28, 2022

OTTAWA, ON – Summary

  • Brand(s): Various
  • Product: Oysters
  • Companies: Oyster Kings Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination –Salmonella
  • Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh)
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public, hotels, restaurants and institutions
  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Acadian Gold OystersChoice Oysters 50 pieces  None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G
Acadian Pearl OystersCocktail Oysters 24 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
BaccaratCocktail Oysters 50 pieces variousHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Capitaine Barney OystersJewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce24 pieces 6 28250 88624 5Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Coffret De L’AcadieJewel OystersCocktail OystersChoice Oysters 18 piecesNone Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
HoneymoonChoice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88604 7Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
No. 69Jewel Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88608 5Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Nuit BlancheJewel Oysters  50 pieces None Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
OpusChoice Oysters 18 pieces Not availableHarvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
UmamiChoice Oysters 18 pieces 6 28250 88621 4Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Point. GCocktail Oysters 12 pieces 6 28250 88607 8Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/09Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5GPlant Code: 6009ss
Sex on the BayCocktail Oysters 100 piecesNone Harvested: 2022/09/08Packed: 2022/09/08Harvest Zone: MS-0370/NB5G

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

These products may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

