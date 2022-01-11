CFIA: Moncton Fish Market brand “La” Stimpson’s Surf Clams Recalled

Moncton Fish Market Ltd. is recalling Moncton Fish Market brand “La” Stimpson’s Surf Clams that have been sold unrefrigerated from the marketplace because the product may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The recalled product has been sold at Moncton Fish Market, Moncton, New Brunswick.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness. Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.