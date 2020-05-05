Chesapeake Bay’s Blue Crab Industry Suffers One-Two Punch With Less Seasonal Help, Virus

Timothy B. Wheeler, Bay Journal News Service Seafood May 5, 2020

The crab season is off to a slow and foreboding start around the Chesapeake Bay, with many crabmeat processors crippled by an inability to import seasonal workers and by watermen worried they’ll be unable to sell all they can catch as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chilly, windy weather limited commercial harvests of blue crabs through much of April, the first full month of the season.

Warming spring weather usually brings better fortunes, but those in the business of catching or picking crabs say they fear for their livelihoods amid the double whammy that’s hit the bay’s most valuable fishery.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bay Journal News Service

Related Articles

Seafood

Private Oyster Farming has Helped the Chesapeake Bay. Not Everyone is Happy About the Practice.

March 6, 2019 Scott Dance, Washington Post

A decade ago, Maryland politicians rewrote laws that allow True Chesapeake Oyster Co. and other business ventures to use public waterways for private gain — and for the benefit of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem at large. Since then, the number of oysters farmed in Maryland waters has grown more than 20 times over, equaling about one-third the haul of wild oysters watermen dredge up annually.