China Trade Deal Not Yet Boosting Maine Lobster Industry

A February trade deal with China that was supposed to encourage more lobster purchasing hasn’t driven sales as was hoped, with 2020 numbers below last year.

Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows $25.9 million in sales of U.S. lobster to China for the first six months of this year, which is a 23 percent decrease from the same period in 2019, the Portland Press Herald reported.

With cruises stopped and hotels and restaurants serving far fewer guests, Maine’s $1.4 billion lobster industry is looking for ways to survive the economic fallout brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

