Chris Lischewski Appointed President of Golding Farm Foods, Bringing Leadership Expertise

Chris Lischewski, former CEO of Bumble Bee Seafoods, has recently joined Golding Farm Foods as President, heralding a new chapter in his leadership journey.

SAN DIEGO, CA — Chris Lischewski, former CEO of Bumble Bee Seafoods and a noted leader in the seafood industry, has recently joined Golding Farm Foods as President. Golding Farm Foods has a full line of consumer and private brand products, as well as contract manufacturing services, focusing on flavor and recipe development, custom packaging solutions, and large-scale production. Chris Lishewski joins the organization at a pivotal point in the company’s growth journey.

With over 30 years of experience in the food and seafood industries, Lischewski’s tenure includes executive leadership roles at SeaKist, Heinz Europe, and Bumble Bee Seafoods, where he implemented transformative strategies to strengthen market positioning and operational efficiency.

“I am excited to join Golding Farms at such a thrilling time in its evolution,” said Lischewski. “Golding has already created a robust foundation that is rooted in flavor innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to expand our offerings, enhance our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners.”

With Lischewski’s leadership, the company is poised to amplify its market presence, capitalize on growth opportunities, and strengthen its position as a trusted industry partner. Under Lischewski’s guidance, Golding Farm Foods plans to double-down with a renewed focus on innovation and expansion, exploring new market opportunities and investing in cutting-edge technologies.

Lischewski lives in San Diego, California, with his family. Beyond his professional avatar, he is deeply invested in supporting charities and nonprofit organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego, Catholic Charities, and Mama’s Kitchen. He also has business interests in an agri-tech company, a restaurant, a vineyard and several other investments.

About Golding Farm Foods

Golding Farm Foods is a trusted provider of consumer and private label products, recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, the company partners with brands to create exceptional products that meet market demands.

About Chris Lischewski

Chris Lischewski is a seasoned executive with over three decades of leadership experience in the food and seafood industries. Recognized for his visionary approach, Lischewski has successfully driven innovation, operational efficiency, and global market expansion throughout his career. A graduate of the University of Southern California, where he earned both his bachelor’s degree and MBA, Lischewski combines strategic acumen with hands-on execution.