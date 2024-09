WTOP takes you from the bottom of the bay to the picnic table in our four-part series Claws and Effect: The murky future of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab.

The blue crab is as synonymous with the culture of the D.C. region as marble buildings and political gridlock are with D.C. And while the blue crab population is stronger than it used to be, the commercial industry still had its ups and downs this year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WTOP News