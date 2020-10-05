Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated Responds to Market Rumors

HALIFAX, NS – In response to market rumors that have come to its attention, Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (“Clearwater” or the “Company”) (TSX: CLR) stated today that the Company continues to advance the strategic review process (see press release dated March 5, 2020) with its financial advisors to identify, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives available to it with a view to continuing to enhance shareholder value. The process is continuing in earnest and no timeline for its completion has been currently defined. There can be no assurance that any such strategic alternatives will ultimately lead to a transaction. As a general policy, Clearwater does not publicly comment on potential transactions unless and until a binding legal agreement has been signed.

About Clearwater

Clearwater is one of North America’s largest vertically-integrated seafood companies and the largest holder of shellfish licenses and quotas in Canada. It is recognized globally for its superior quality, food safety, diversity of species and reliable worldwide delivery of premium wild, eco-certified seafood, including scallops, lobster, clams, coldwater shrimp, langoustine, whelk and crab.

Since its founding in 1976, Clearwater has invested in science, communities, people and technological innovation, as well as resource management to sustain and grow its seafood resource. This commitment has allowed it to remain a leader in the global seafood market and in sustainable seafood excellence. Further information is available on Clearwater’s website at www.clearwater.ca and at [email protected].

