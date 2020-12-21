Co-Cultivation of Seafood Produces Better Harvests

Growing algae, mussels and fish together is not only good for the environment, it also produces better harvests. This is shown by new research from the University of Gothenburg.

– We made a pilot-scale experiment to investigate the benefits of co-cultivating fish, mussels and algae where we discovered that co-cultivation creates a win-win situation. In the future, a fish farmer can, for example, reduce the amount of nutrient emissions from his cultivation by also cultivating algae that use them as resource. While an algal farmer produces larger and better harvests with algae containing more protein and bioactive substances close to a fish farm, says Luca Rugiu, researcher at the Department of Marine Sciences.

Co-cultivation is sustainable

Today, there are no commercial co-cultivations in Sweden – and only a handful worldwide. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have shown that co-cultivation can be a more sustainable way of growing food from the sea.

