Coastal Enterprises Inc. to Explore Umbrella Organization for Marketing All Maine Seafood

Coastal Enterprises Inc. has received a grant to explore development of an umbrella organization that would market Maine’s entire seafood catch.

The $25,000 award from the Maine Technology Institute will go toward research studying the viability of a Maine seafood marketing initiative, according to a news release.

Maine is one of the nation’s top three seafood-producing states, with over $637 million of product landed in 2018. But unlike other coastal New England states, Maine has no single marketing entity to promote all of its seafood species domestically.

