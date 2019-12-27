Coastal Mass. Sailors are Steaming Over Oyster Farm

Johanna Seltz, Boston Globe Seafood December 27, 2019

Excited by the prospect of a new commercial fishery in this coastal town, Scituate officials recently took the first step toward licensing oyster farming in waters at the northernmost end of town — much to the dismay of some Cohasset neighbors who say the aquaculture business could ruin their community’s recreational sailing programs.

More than 500 people have signed an online petition against Scituate oyster farming, according to Timothy Davis, who chairs the Cohasset Harbor Committee and is among those leading the opposition.

Key to the conflict is the farm’s proposed location — in what’s known as Cohasset Outer Harbor. The protected water historically has been controlled by Scituate, but is most accessible to Cohasset.

