Commercial Closure for Red Snapper in South Atlantic Federal Waters on August 31, 2022

The commercial harvest of red snapper in federal waters of the South Atlantic will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on August 31, 2022. During the commercial closure, all sale or purchase of red snapper is prohibited.· All harvest or possession of red snapper in or from South Atlantic federal waters is now prohibited, as the recreational fishing season is also closed for 2022.

Why This Closure is Happening:

· The 2022 commercial catch limit is 124,815 pounds whole weight. Commercial landings are projected to reach the commercial catch limit. According to the accountability measure, harvest must close to prevent the commercial catch limit from being exceeded.

After the Closure:

· The closure applies in both state and federal waters for vessels that have a federal commercial or charter vessel/headboat permit for South Atlantic Snapper-Grouper, regardless of where such fish are harvested or possessed, i.e., in state or federal waters.

· Unless specified otherwise, the 2023 commercial fishing season for red snapper in the South Atlantic will open on July 10, 2023, with a commercial catch limit of 124,815 pounds whole weight.

This bulletin provides only a summary of the existing regulations. Full regulations can be found in the Federal Register or at https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-50/chapter-VI/part-622/subpart-I.

