Commercial Closure in Federal Waters for Atlantic Migratory Group Spanish Mackerel Northern Zone

- The commercial harvest of the Atlantic migratory group Spanish mackerel (Atlantic Spanish mackerel) northern zone will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on July 28, 2024, and will re-open on March 1, 2025.
- The northern zone for Atlantic Spanish mackerel includes federal waters from North Carolina through New York. During the commercial closure, harvest or possession of Atlantic Spanish mackerel in or from the northern zone is limited to the recreational bag and possession limits while the recreational sector is open, but those fish may not be sold.
Why This Closure Is Happening:
- The commercial quota for Atlantic Spanish mackerel in the northern zone for the March 2024 through February 2025 fishing year is 662,670 pounds.
- Reports indicate that commercial landings have reached the commercial catch limit for Atlantic Spanish mackerel in the northern zone. According to the accountability measure, harvest must close to protect the Atlantic Spanish mackerel population.
During The Closure:
- The prohibition on sale or purchase during a commercial closure for Atlantic Spanish mackerel in the northern zone does not apply to fish that were harvested, landed ashore, and sold prior to 12:01 a.m., local time, July 28, 2024, and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.
- During the closure, a person on board a vessel that has been issued a valid federal commercial permit for coastal migratory pelagic fish may continue to retain Atlantic Spanish mackerel in the northern zone under the recreational bag and possession limits, as long as the recreational sector for Atlantic Spanish mackerel is open, but those fish may not be sold.