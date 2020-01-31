Commercial Fishing Season to Open for Spotted Seatrout

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) announce the opening of the commercial fishing season for Spotted Seatrout (Cynoscion nebulosus) to begin February 1, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. in Mississippi territorial waters.

The annual Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for commercial landings of Spotted Seatrout (SST) will be set at 50,000 pounds. The commercial TAC for the fishing season shall be divided into two periods as follows: 25,000 pounds Feb. 1 through May 31 and 25,000 pounds June 1 through Oct. 31.

In the event the commercial TAC is not met or exceeded in the first time period of Feb. 1 through May 31, the pounds shall be added or subtracted to the second time period of June 1 through Oct. 31.

