Commercial Gillnet Harvest of King Mackerel in Federal Waters of the Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone Closed on February 25, 2022

Commercial gillnet harvest of king mackerel in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone closed at 12 p.m., local time, on February 25, 2022.

Commercial king mackerel gillnet harvest will reopen at 6:00 a.m., (local time) on January 17, 2023.

The Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone includes federal waters off Collier and Monroe Counties, Florida (see map).

The 2021/2022 commercial gillnet quota is 575,400 pounds.

However, 2020/2021 commercial gillnet landings were 11,920 pounds over the quota of 575,400 pounds for that year.

In accordance with the regulations, NOAA Fisheries is required to subtract any overage of the commercial gillnet quota from the following year’s quota.

Therefore, the 2021/2022 commercial gillnet adjusted quota is 563,480 pounds.

Updated landings data indicate that commercial gillnet harvest of king mackerel has reached the adjusted quota.

In accordance with the regulations, NOAA Fisheries is required to close this fishery when the quota has been met or projected to be met. The closure is needed to prevent overfishing (too many fish being harvested).

During the Closure: