Commercial Lobster Fishery Wraps Up in Southwestern Nova Scotia

SOUTHWESTERN NS – Another lobster season in southwestern Nova Scotia has come to an end.

The six-month season closed on May 31 with boatloads of lobster fishing gear coming ashore in the final days of the season at wharves throughout Lobster Fishing Areas (LFA) 33 and 34.

Foul weather plagued fishermen all season, from the two-day delay of the 2021 opening of the season that pushed the start back from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1; to high winds and rough seas throughout the spring.

