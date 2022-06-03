Commercial Lobster Fishery Wraps Up in Southwestern Nova Scotia

Kathy Johnson, Saltwire Seafood June 3, 2022

SOUTHWESTERN NS – Another lobster season in southwestern Nova Scotia has come to an end.

The six-month season closed on May 31 with boatloads of lobster fishing gear coming ashore in the final days of the season at wharves throughout Lobster Fishing Areas (LFA) 33 and 34.

Foul weather plagued fishermen all season, from the two-day delay of the 2021 opening of the season that pushed the start back from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1; to high winds and rough seas throughout the spring.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Saltwire

Related Articles

Seafood

Senators Shaheen and Hassan Cheer Passage of National Lobster Day Resolution

Office of US Senator Jeanne Shaheen Seafood August 30, 2021

Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution cosponsored by U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) that designates September 25, 2021 as “National Lobster Day.” National Lobster Day seeks to recognize the economic and cultural importance of the species, which is a major economic driver for coastal New England.