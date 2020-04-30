Commercial Red Drum Harvest to Open May 1, 2020

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced that the commercial harvest for Red Drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) will open at 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, in Mississippi territorial waters.

The commercial total allowable catch (TAC) for the fishing season shall be divided into three four-month periods as follows: 20,000 pounds January 1 – April 30; 20,000 pounds May 1 – August 31; and 20,000 pounds September 1 – December 31. In the event the commercial TAC is not met or exceeded in any time period, the pounds shall be added or subtracted to the following time period.

