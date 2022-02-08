Company Behind Planned Bucksport Salmon Farm Caught in Legal Tussle

As construction for a land-based salmon farm in Bucksport waits to get underway, the parent company behind the project is engaged in a legal battle with a consultant that it fired.

Whole Oceans plans to grow Atlantic salmon in a recirculating aquaculture system facility at the site of a former paper mill, though the project has been delayed.

Meanwhile, it’s parent company, Emergent Holdings, is being sued by GNP Consulting, an Indiana-based firm that Emergent brought on to aid with aquaculture projects and later terminated. The firing came, in part, because the firm allegedly underestimated the cost of the planned farm by $150 million.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bangor Daily News