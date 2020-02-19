Company Seeks $ 5M to Create Hundreds of Jobs at Land-Based Fish Farm in Miami-Dade

A land-based salmon farming company in Miami-Dade County is seeking up to $5 million in local incentives to expand its facility and create more than 200 jobs.

The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners will consider awarding the incentives at its Feb. 19 meeting.

The company in question, identified as “Project Atlantic Sapphire,” aims to make a $340 million capital investment to build a 1.1 million-square-foot manufacturing and fish processing plant, retain 54 workers and create 237 new jobs over a three-year period, according to the commission’s Feb. 19 agenda. The new jobs would pay an average annual salary of $60,000.

