Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions Board Appoints Meaghan Hudgins, Senior Director of Operations and Development, as New Executive Director

Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions Seafood May 30, 2024

San Francisco, CA — The Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions is proud to announce that the Board has appointed longtime Alliance employee, Meaghan Hudgins, the organization’s new Executive Director.

Previously serving the Alliance as Senior Director of Operations and Development, Hudgins has been a critical part of the Alliance team for nearly a decade and has helped steer the direction of the organization from across her different roles over the years.

As Executive Director, Hudgins will lead the collective charge to identify and capitalize on the organization’s key strategic and organizational opportunities. Using a people-first approach, she will leverage her expertise and tenure to facilitate collaborations and support the incubation of ideas and strategies across organizations. Hudgins brings two decades of relevant experience from the non-profit and corporate sectors working across diverse stakeholders and initiatives. She holds a degree in Journalism from Indiana University.

Hudgins has been a trusted and reliable presence through leadership, organizational, and movement changes. She knows the history of the organization, and she holds a strong vision for its future. Hudgins is highly tuned in to the needs of the Alliance’s Global Hub members, and she’s always advocated for them.

“The Alliance serves a unique need within the responsible seafood movement by creating community in an often disparate space,” Hudgins shared. “I plan to focus on the trust, collaboration, and inspiration that grows here because, in the end, we can achieve far more together than we can on our own.”

“Meaghan has been a key figure on the Alliance team for as long as I’ve been a part of this community,” said Cecelia Blasco, Alliance Board Chair and Executive Director of SmartFish A.C. “She’s a tireless champion of the organization with a keen understanding of its place in the movement and a true desire to see our members succeed wildly in their efforts. We are thrilled to have her at the helm.”

Hudgins succeeds Interim Executive Director, Shelley Feist, who assumed the role in May 2023 after the departure of Mariah Boyle.

About the Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions
The Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions is a community builder in the responsible seafood movement that believes people make more progress when they work together. Formed in 2008, the Alliance connects a global community of NGOs, seafood businesses, academics, and other experts representing over 150 organizations across 30 countries with the resources and support needed to make progress. In North America, over 80% of the top 25 retailers have sustainable seafood partnerships with non-profits within the Alliance. The Alliance’s vision is a world with an abundance of seafood in an environment where workers, communities, and our ocean can all thrive.

