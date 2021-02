Consolidated Catfish Producers has announced that Joe Forrester has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Forrester has over 40 years of experience in sales, sales management, marketing and product management. Joe graduated from Towson University in Baltimore, MD with a degree in Business Administration before working for industry leaders such as Kraft, Dole and Seafood America.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Mississippi Business Journal