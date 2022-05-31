Cooke Among Top Exporters Celebrated in New Brunswick

FREDERICTON – Some of New Brunswick’s top-performing exporters were recognized for their achievements at the 2022 Export Awards in Fredericton on Thursday.

“The Export Awards have been recognizing and celebrating New Brunswick exporters for the past 55 years, and after a two-year hiatus we were excited to come together again and applaud their successes,” said Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for Economic Development and Small Business as well as minister responsible for Opportunities NB. “In New Brunswick, we foster the right environment for companies to succeed, which, in turn, helps grow our economy. The award recipients – in fact, all of the candidates this year – have proven that, together, we are accomplishing just that.”

The winners were selected by a panel of business experts from academia and the private sector using a scoring system.

