Cooke Aquaculture Applies to Modify Permits For Steelhead Farming in Puget Sound

Bainbridge Island Review Seafood April 22, 2020

Cooke Aquaculture wants to use its fish farming pens off the southern coast of Bainbridge Island to raise rainbow trout, officials with the Washington Department of Ecology said Tuesday, and has submitted applications to the state requesting modifications to its existing water quality permits for its Bainbridge operation and three other net pens in Puget Sound.

Ecology officials said it will accept public comments on the proposal online through May 22.

Cooke Aquaculture said it will use its fish pens to raise all-female, sterile rainbow trout, also known as steelhead, which are native to Washington instead of non-native Atlantic salmon.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bainbridge Island Review

Related Articles

Seafood

Aquaculture Alliance Commends WDFW

January 27, 2020 Northwest Aquaculture Alliance

The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance (NWAA) calls the approval by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) of the Cooke Aquaculture Pacific and Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe application to grow rainbow trout (steelhead) in Cooke’s existing marine net pens in Puget Sound, “a vital step in growing the ‘Blue Economy’ in the region and United States,” since most seafood consumed here is imported.