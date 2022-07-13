Cooke Aquaculture Inc. Appoints Philip Wiese as Managing Director of East Coast Aquaculture Operations

Cooke Seafood July 13, 2022

Blacks Harbour, N.B. – Cooke Aquaculture Inc. is very pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Wiese as Managing Director of East Coast Aquaculture Operations in Canada.

Mr. Wiese joins family-owned Cooke from his most recent leadership role as Chief Executive Officer at Huon Aquaculture Group Limited, Australia’s second largest, vertically integrated salmon farming company employing 800 Tasmanians.

Wiese brings significant aquaculture expertise to Cooke having successfully delivered for nearly 15 years with Huon including as Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for financial management, information technology, human resources and operations.

