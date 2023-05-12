Cooke Aquaculture Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 18th Consecutive Year

Blacks Harbour, N.B. – Cooke Aquaculture Inc. is proud to once again be recognized as a 2023 Platinum Club winner as part of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards program. This is the 18th consecutive year the family-owned and operated company has received this designation.

“We are dedicated to maintaining our Best Managed Platinum Club designation each year. Our people are our most important assets, and I am personally so proud of the care and commitment they bring to their jobs each day,” says Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Aquaculture Inc. “We work with several third-party certification programs to ensure our operations and products continue to meet and exceed industry standards. It is important that we continue to provide for our communities and cultivate our oceans with care and it means a lot to be recognized nationally for this, along with our overall business performance.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Participating in the Best Managed Companies program each year is just one of the ways Cooke Aquaculture ensures that they meet best practices across their divisions.

“In its 30th year, the Best Managed program recognizes companies that combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s winners, including Cooke Aquaculture, have demonstrated an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes as means to drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes. Their unwavering dedication to their core purpose, and to enhancing client relationships, cultivating a healthy culture with their employees, and serving their communities, set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem.”

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture and accelerating operational digitization. Platinum Club members are winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more.

“Even in the face of rapidly evolving business and economic landscapes at home and globally, companies such as Cooke continue to respond with innovation and adaptability by transforming and pivoting their offers to meet changing market demands and lead the way forward,” said Blair Cowan, Executive Vice-President, Head of Commercial Banking and Real Estate. “CIBC is proud to sponsor Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, which has a thirty-year history of celebrating leading organizations that are working towards building a better future.”

2023 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the symposium and gala taking place in Toronto on May 10. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. is a vertically integrated family company based in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick, with salmon farming operations in Atlantic Canada, the United States, Chile and Scotland as well as seabass and seabream farming operations in Spain. The Cooke family of companies includes global aquaculture divisions including its wholly-owned subsidiary Cooke Aquaculture Inc. and Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd, as well as seafood and wild fishery divisions under Cooke Seafood USA, Inc., Wanchese Fish Company, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Cooke Uruguay S.A. and Seajoy Seafood Corporation, one of the largest premium shrimp farms in Latin America. Cooke ships fresh, sustainable True North Seafood branded products to over 67 countries.

Cooke is committed to continuous improvement of quality and environmental performance. Certifications for the company’s farm-raised or wild-caught products include; Best Aquaculture Practices (4-Star: sea sites, processing plants, feed mills, and freshwater hatcheries), Alaska Responsible Fisheries Management, Label Rouge, Soil Association Organic, Ocean Wise Seafood, Friend of the Sea, Global G.A.P., and British Retail Consortium among others.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca