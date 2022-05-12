Cooke Aquaculture Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for The 17th Consecutive Year

Blacks Harbour, N.B. – Cooke Aquaculture Inc. is proud to be a 2022 Platinum Club winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. This is the 17th consecutive year that the family-owned and operated company has received this designation.

“We participate in Canada’s Best Managed Companies because we believe our team is best in class; that we’ve been able to maintain our Best Managed Platinum Club designation year after year is a testament to the care and commitment our employees bring to their job each day,” says Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Aquaculture Inc. “We work with a number of third party certification programs to ensure our operations and products continue to meet and exceed industry standards, and it means a lot to be recognized nationally for our overall business performance.”

Now in its 29th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

“The pandemic has changed the way businesses operate and these winners have responded by transforming and pivoting their companies so that they are leading the way forward for the future,” said Dino Medves, Senior Vice President and Head, CIBC Commercial Banking.

Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

“This year’s Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement,” Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “We’re extremely proud to recognize their impressive achievements in such a rapidly changing business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth.”

2022 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group.

About Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. is a vertically integrated family company based in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick, with salmon farming operations in Atlantic Canada, the United States, Chile and Scotland as well as seabass and seabream farming operations in Spain. The Cooke family of companies includes global aquaculture divisions including its wholly-owned subsidiary Cooke Aquaculture Inc. and Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd, as well as seafood and wild fishery divisions under Cooke Seafood USA, Inc., Wanchese Fish Company, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Cooke Uruguay S.A. and Seajoy Seafood Corporation, one of the largest premium shrimp farms in Latin America. Cooke ships fresh, sustainable True North Seafood branded products to over 67 countries.

Cooke is committed to continuous improvement of quality and environmental performance. Certifications for the company’s farm-raised or wild-caught products include; Best Aquaculture Practices (4-Star: sea sites, processing plants, feed mills, and freshwater hatcheries), Alaska Responsible Fisheries Management, Label Rouge, Soil Association Organic, Ocean Wise Seafood, Friend of the Sea, Global G.A.P., and British Retail Consortium among others.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4 -6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.