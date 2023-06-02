Cooke Aquaculture Providing Support for Nova Scotia Wildfire

Shelburne, N.S. – Cooke Aquaculture Inc. has dispatched a convoy of equipment and supplies from New Brunswick to support the first responders working to contain the devastating wildfires in the Shelburne and Tantallon areas of Nova Scotia.

In consultation with the Nova Scotia EMO Provincial Coordination Centre and Municipal officials, Cooke has sent a fully equipped, 1-ton fire pumper truck and two tractor trailers of fire fighting equipment, which arrived in Nova Scotia this morning. The supplies include water pumps and hoses, fire fighter field kits, communications radios, tents, and a side-by-side ATV.

Yesterday, Shoreland Transport Inc., Cooke’s trucking subsidiary delivered a refrigerated tractor trailer to the Birchtown Community Centre, a staging area for EMO, to store food and beverages for fire fighters. Cooke’s barbeque trailer is currently enroute along with donated salmon burgers to be prepared by Cooke employees in partnership with a local service club.

