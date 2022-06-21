Cooke Expands Global Head Office Operations in Saint John

Saint John, N.B. – Cooke Inc. is expanding its global head office operations, moving into 11,000 square feet of space in the Brunswick Square Office Tower, located at One Germain Street.

The Brunswick Square Office Tower is a Class ‘A’, 19 story office building. The new Cooke space will initially accommodate approximately 60 employees from the company’s IT, enterprise resource planning and administrative departments.

“Saint John is a city of opportunity, and we are thrilled to see so many successful local companies, including Cooke, a world leader in its industry, thriving and growing here at home,” says Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon. “Employees are returning to their workplaces, post-pandemic, in the heart of our uptown, giving a renewed sense of vibrancy, excitement and opportunity. We see it in all directions, through the friendly interactions on the streets, shopping in our local stores, boutiques and markets, and the joy experienced at our public events and concerts. There is something for everyone in Saint John.”

In 2019, Cooke completed historic renovations to the former synagogue at 76 Carleton Street, converting it into three floors of office spaces and meeting rooms. That property and the headquarters building across the street at 40 Wellington Row, are now near capacity and the company’s continued growth meant that additional space was required. Cooke Aquaculture Inc., the company’s North American salmon farming division, will continue to be headquartered in Blacks Harbour, N.B.

“Here’s a great example of one of our home teams, who started in neighbouring Charlotte County, continuing to grow and supporting their global operations from our region,” says Paulette Hicks, CEO Envision Saint John: The Regional Growth Agency. “Being home to global headquarters for companies like Cooke is a key part of our value proposition and we are thrilled to see this expansion happening in our region.”

Cooke has operations in ten countries and a workforce of 10,000 employees worldwide. In New Brunswick, Cooke employs over 1,500 people and is actively recruiting new employees in IT, logistics, accounting and finance, legal and more. Current opportunities are available at www.cookeseafood.com/careers.

“Cooke’s success is driven by our employees, and we are pleased to have secured this new space for our growing team in a way that allows our employees in Saint John to be in close proximity,” says Joel Richardson, Vice President of Public Relations for Cooke Aquaculture Inc. “As our company continues to grow globally, it creates career opportunities here in New Brunswick, and we are so proud of the outstanding team of professionals who drive our success.”

The Brunswick Square Office Tower is part of the Brunswick Square Complex, which is owned by Slate Asset Management (“Slate”).

“We are very pleased to welcome Cooke to Brunswick Square Office Tower,” said Jeremy Kaupp, Vice President of Asset Management at Slate. “Slate has invested significantly into making Brunswick Square a vibrant place to work, shop and stay, and we look forward to working collaboratively with Cooke, our other tenants, and all levels of local government to continue driving long-term growth at Brunswick Square and in the surrounding region.”

About Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. is a vertically integrated family company based in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick, with salmon farming operations in Atlantic Canada, the United States, Chile and Scotland as well as seabass and seabream farming operations in Spain. The Cooke family of companies includes global aquaculture divisions including its wholly-owned subsidiary Cooke Aquaculture Inc. and Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd, as well as seafood and wild fishery divisions under Cooke Seafood USA, Inc., Wanchese Fish Company, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, Cooke Uruguay S.A. and Seajoy Seafood Corporation, one of the largest premium shrimp farms in Latin America. Cooke Aquaculture was proud to be named a 2022 Platinum Club winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 17th consecutive year, and recently won the Global Diversification Award at the 2022 Opportunities New Brunswick Export Awards.