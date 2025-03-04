Cooke Subsidiary Acquires Aqua Bounty Canada Inc. on Prince Edward Island

Blacks Harbour, NB – Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd. (“KCS”), the Atlantic Canadian salmon farming division of Cooke Aquaculture Inc., is pleased to announce the acquisition of the defunct operations of Aqua Bounty Canada Inc. (“Aqua Bounty”) on Prince Edward Island (“PEI”).

Aqua Bounty was focused on land-based biotech farming and was best known for the development of its Genetically Engineered (GE) salmon. Cooke does not farm or sell any GE seafood products and has no plans to do so with this acquisition. Cooke supports transparency for consumers and has “egg to plate” traceability capability to demonstrate the origin of its product. KCS intends to produce large smolts for stocking its existing ocean salmon farming sites in Atlantic Canada.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Cooke’s ongoing commitment to investing in Atlantic Canada to expand operations, create local jobs and advance the sustainability of the aquaculture industry through innovation and technology. Cooke has operated its True North Salmon smoked salmon processing plant in Charlottetown since 1997.

The Aqua Bounty assets include a series of four buildings on PEI including a hatchery facility with modern egg incubation and a high-tech laboratory in Bay Fortune. Rollo Bay hosts another modern hatchery facility, a new large modern recirculating aquaculture facility (RAS) facility, and a second unfinished building intended to house another large RAS unit, which KCS aims to complete.

“Our freshwater science and fish health team will take the necessary time to thoroughly assess the capabilities of these newly acquired R&D and fish rearing facilities,” says Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Aquaculture Inc. “This evaluation will include a detailed analysis of the infrastructure, resources, and expertise. Hybrid systems involving a mix of efficient land-based hatcheries and ocean farming are the responsible and sustainable way to grow local salmon for food.”

“Our community is delighted to see a family seafood company known for its investments in rural coastal areas and its provision of stable, year-round employment acquire these assets,” says Souris-Elmira MLA, the Honourable Robin Croucher, Minister of Minister of Education and Early Years. “It’s fantastic to see Cooke expanding its presence on PEI, taking over these operations, and preserving jobs.”

“Our government recognizes that the sustainable development of both the aquaculture and shell fishing industries is essential to the prosperity of PEI, especially our rural communities. We are pleased to see a strong organization doing business in PEI and helping grow our island’s world-class reputation in the seafood sector,” says the Honourable Zack Bell, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

The operations will be run by KCS and the company has already rehired seven of Aqua Bounty’s former employees following the wind down of the Aqua Bounty hatchery announced in December 2024. In addition to growing large smolts for its existing salmon farming sites in Atlantic Canada, KCS also plans to begin use of a new shipping route via well boat at the Port of Souris. The Port of Souris is home to a vibrant 40 vessel commercial fishery and offers offload and safe berthage for 15+ transient fleets along with an icehouse, water and power services.

“We are thrilled to have KCS establish new vessel operations at the Port of Souris,” says Andy Daggett, General Manager of Souris Harbour Authority Inc. “This will further strengthen our working waterfront and enhance our community’s economic vitality.”

“The addition of KCS’s operations not only brings new opportunities for local businesses but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the maritime industry. We look forward to a prosperous partnership that will benefit the entire island,” says Peter Warris, Executive Director of the Prince Edward Island Aquaculture Alliance which represents local farmers of the sea.

Aquaculture farming of salmon is one of the healthiest and most efficient ways to feed the population with minimal environmental impact, the lowest freshwater use and the lowest carbon footprint of any animal protein.

At Cooke, our purpose is to cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families, and build stronger communities.