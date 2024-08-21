Cooke USA Celebrates 20 Years in Maine

Eastport, Maine, USA – Cooke USA is proud to celebrate 20 years of aquaculture operations in Maine to supply fresh Atlantic salmon to grocery stores and restaurants throughout New England and the United States.

Cooke has over 200 employees throughout the state and is one of Washington County’s largest employers – a region devoted to aquaculture and fishing in the Gulf of Maine. Today, the company operates certified marine farms in Down East Maine, a salmon processing plant in Machiasport and three land based freshwater hatcheries — two in western Maine and one in eastern Maine.

“Maine’s iconic seafood industry is a key part of our state’s heritage and a cornerstone of our economy. For two decades, Cooke USA has been a leader in seafood production in Maine, employing hundreds of people in high-quality, good-paying jobs,” said Maine Governor Janet Mills. “I congratulate Cooke as it marks 20 years in Maine and thank this family-owned business for its extraordinary contributions to the Maine economy.”

Cooke’s core purpose is ‘To cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families, and build stronger communities’.

“Twenty years ago this month in 2004 with the acquisition of Atlantic Salmon of Maine, we aimed to stabilize Maine’s salmon farming industry through improved efficiencies to support Maine’s working waterfront and provide jobs,” said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Inc. “We have many long-term employees who have been with us from the start, and we thank them for their dedication and are grateful to all those who have joined us over the years to grow a sustainable local business.”

“Cooke, and salmon aquaculture in general, is woven into the fabric of Washington County’s economy. Not only does the company provide direct employment to dozens of people in Eastport and throughout Washington County, but it also supports numerous other businesses that provide goods and services year-round, helping sustain the region’s ocean-based economy,” said Chris Gardner, executive director of the Eastport Port Authority and chairman of the Washington County Commission. “Congratulations to Cooke on 20 years of business in Maine.”

“Congratulations to Glenn Cooke and the Cooke family. Cooke has been a valued contributor to Maine’s aquaculture community and seafood economy,” added Sebastian Belle, executive director of the Maine Aquaculture Association. “The company is family-owned, regionally based and competitive with well-established sales and marketing channels, and that it has operations here in Maine gives the state a seat at the table in the global salmon arena.”

Cooke annually purchases over $10 million dollars in goods and services from hundreds of Maine-based small businesses and Cooke employees and the company give back to their communities through volunteering and sponsoring local events and charitable organizations, such as The Eastport Salmon & Seafood Festival, Eastport Pirate Festival, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Rangeley Lakes Historical Society, Rangeley Region Health and Wellness for Seniors, Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, Down East Hospice Volunteers and the Washington County food pantry turkey-a-thon.

The 20th anniversary includes the rollout of a refreshed brand logo from Cooke Aquaculture USA to Cooke USA, matching Cooke Inc.’s company-wide initiative to create a cohesive identity across its global seafood operations in 14 countries.