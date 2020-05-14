Copper River Salmon Fishery Opens During Coronavirus Concerns

Anchorage – Thursday morning the Copper River salmon season began bright and early at 7 A.M. The salmon are famous for commanding high prices across America — with this popular fishery known as the earliest salmon opener in Alaska.

But, during the coronavirus pandemic fears remain high. How could the fishing season coincide with the need to keep coronavirus numbers low?

Copper River salmon is desirable. It glistens with hard-earned fat, a product of thousands of miles of migration and eating, from birth in the snow-fed headwaters of Alaskan rivers to a life lived in the sea. It’s an ultra-rich fish that’s described as a joy to eat and a pleasure to cook.

