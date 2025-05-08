Corbion Joins the Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) as Associate Member

Corbion, the sustainable ingredients company that champions preservation through application of science, is proud to announce its new role as an associate member of the Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP). This collaboration marks a significant step in Corbion’s ongoing commitment to supporting environmentally and socially responsible aquaculture practices.

By joining SSP, Corbion aligns with like-minded industry leaders to help shape the future of sustainable shrimp farming. Through shared values such as transparency, accountability, and collaboration, Corbion aims to contribute meaningful solutions to the challenges facing global aquaculture, particularly through innovations like its algae-based Omega-3 feed ingredient that supports resilient supply chains.

“Aquaculture is key to ensuring global food security, and we strongly believe its development should be guided by sustainability principles. At Corbion, we work to promote preservation across the board in food, food production, health, and the planet. As our AlgaPrime™ DHA – the world’s leading source of algae-derived omega-3 – continues to grow in shrimp farming, joining SSP is both a logical and exciting step for us. By joining SSP, we help build a more proactive and conscientious industry while reaffirming our commitment to the aquaculture industry that advances through collaboration, innovation, and respect.” said Lenaïg Richard, Global Business Development Manager, Aquaculture.

Meanwhile, SSP’s Director Pamela Nath, stated: “Having Corbion’s support enriches our reach and strengthens our ability to promote better practices. We are pleased to welcome them and are confident that this alliance will generate a positive and lasting impact. At SSP, we work to continuously raise the standards of shrimp farming and move towards a more sustainable and successful model. This goal is possible thanks to the support of our associate members, organizations that offer innovative solutions enabling us to identify new opportunities to improve the sustainable performance of shrimp.”

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) is a group of leading companies committed to transforming the future of shrimp aquaculture. As pioneers in Ecuador, SSP members strive to generate and promote the highest quality products, produced under the strictest social and environmental standards, through increased collaboration and transparency.

Corbion looks forward to actively participating in SSP initiatives, offering science-backed insights and sustainable solutions to help drive continuous improvement in shrimp production and support the long-term success of the sector.

About Corbion

Corbion is a sustainable ingredients company dedicated to preserving what matters, including food and food production, health, and the planet. We specialize in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, food preservation solutions, functional blends, and algae ingredients, using our deep application and product knowledge to propel nature’s ingenuity through science. With more than a century of experience, we continue working side-by-side with our customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Leveraging our advanced capabilities in fermentation and preservation technology, we help customers differentiate their products in diverse markets ranging from food and animal nutrition to home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2024, Corbion generated annual sales of € 1,332.0 million with a workforce of 2,399 FTEs. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com.