Corfu Foods, Inc. Recalls Swai (Siluriformes) Products Imported Without Benefit of Import Reinspection

WASHINGTON – Corfu Foods, Inc., a Bensenville, Ill. firm, is recalling approximately 6,570 pounds of swai (Siluriformes) fish products imported from Vietnam that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen swai fish fillet items were imported on Jan. 15, 2022. The following products are subject to recall. See labels here.

15-lb. bulk corrugated box packages containing various sizes of “PACIFIC DYNASTY SWAI FILLETS” and lot code VN 461 VI 354.

These items were shipped to institutions, restaurants, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Consumers may have purchased the swai fillets in bulk or hand wrapped from the fish counter at retailers.

The problem was discovered when a company notified FSIS that they received and further distributed imported product without verifying that the product was presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional, restaurant, or consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chris Memmos, Director of Sales and Marketing, Corfu Foods, Inc., at 630-595-2510 or cm@corfufoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.