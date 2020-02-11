Corinthian Foods Recall 5 Lb Bags of Uncooked Sweet Potato Crusted Alaska Nuggets 1oz. Due to Mislabeling

Corinthian Trading, Inc./DBA Corinthian Foods is recalling 5 lb. retail bags of Uncooked Sweet Potato Crusted Alaska Pollack Nuggets 1 oz. with date code CF35319 due to mislabeling. The bag contains Chicken Nuggets instead of Fish Nuggets. The product is packaged in clear 5 lb. bags with a white label with black writing.

Product was distributed in the state of Michigan, and may reach consumers through retail stores.

All allergens are properly declared, and no illness have been reported.

The problem was discovered when cases were opened to put out for retail sale, and the label on the retail package did not match the label and description of the master case. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused during the packaging process. The incorrect labels were applied to the product causing the product to be mislabeled.

Consumers who have purchased Uncooked Sweet Potato Crusted Alaska Pollack Nugget 1 oz.- code CT871 should return the product to the store that they purchased the product for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Corinthian Trading, Inc./DBA Corinthian Foods at 912-634-0240. (Monday – Friday 8:30 AM-5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time).

Company Contact Information

Consumers:Corinthian Trading, Inc./DBA Corinthian Foods 912-634-0240