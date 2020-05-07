Coronavirus Outbreak at Oregon Seafood Processing Plants Sickens 13 Workers, Shuts Facilities

Bornstein Seafoods has closed two processing plants in Astoria after 13 of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s the latest outbreak to strike a food processing facility.

“We are working hand in hand with county health officials to increase testing and implement contact tracing,” Andrew Bornstein, vice president, wrote in an email Tuesday. “We are advising all of our employees to self-isolate and quarantine as advised by public health until further notice and guidance is provided.”

The company brought in Clatsop County health officials last month to advise staff on safe operations during the coronavirus outbreak, Bornstein wrote. He didn’t specify what steps the company took in response to that guidance but said with county health department will test Bornstein’s remaining employees Tuesday. The company employs more than 200 in Astoria.

