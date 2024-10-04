Countdown to the Responsible Seafood Summit: Industry Field Trips and Marketplace Presence Announced

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — With just four weeks until the Responsible Seafood Summit, hosted by the Global Seafood Alliance and Seafood Scotland from October 21-24 in St Andrews, Scotland, excitement is building around the newly announced industry field trips and marketplace presence. These two key offerings will provide attendees with a unique, hands-on perspective of Scotland’s innovative and responsible seafood practices, alongside valuable networking opportunities with leading global retail and food service companies.

As the world’s only seafood event that bridges the gap between aquaculture and fisheries, the Responsible Seafood Summit is known for addressing the foremost issues shaping the future of the industry. This year’s program includes more than 70 speakers with expertise in multiple areas of responsible seafood production, exploring emerging trends, challenges and innovations shaping the seafood landscape. Attendees will also enjoy a variety of interactive opportunities, including receptions, a gala dinner, and the golf tournament or organized field trips on the final day.

The industry outings will take participants behind the scenes of Scotland’s seafood industry, offering a close-up look at responsible and innovative practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour world-class facilities, including:

A salmon-focused trip that includes a tour of Mowi’s processing and smoking facility, as well as a tour of Biomar’s feed mill.

A trip that includes a tour of JK Thomson’s seafood processing and smoking facilities, as well as a tour of Welch Fishmongers processing and retail shop.

A trip that includes a tour of Thistle Seafoods’ distribution center, and a tour of DFDS Logistics Scotland.

A tour at the Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Stirling, and a visit to Loch Fyne Oysters farm.

A trip to Pittenweem Harbour, East Neuk Salt Company, and the Scottish Fisheries Museum.

A trip that includes a tour of Rastech to learn about recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), a tour of Xelect Genetics lab facilities, and a tour of the Scottish Oceans Institute at the University of St Andrews.

“We are excited to announce these field trips as part of this year’s Responsible Seafood Summit,” said Devan Meserve, VP of Marketing and Communications at the Global Seafood Alliance. “Each trip will highlight cutting-edge innovations, processing, logistics, and responsible production taking place in Scotland’s seafood industry, and will be certain to provide a valuable and memorable experience for Summit attendees.”

Complementing the field trips will be the attendance of leading retail and food service companies, including but not limited to Giant Eagle, Holland America, JCCU, Marks & Spencer, Red Lobster, Sainsbury’s, Southeastern Grocers, Sysco and Tesco. Their marketplace presence will help to foster a collaborative environment for sharing best practices, gaining market insights, identifying challenges and solutions, and opening doors for partnerships and connections that enhance responsibility efforts across the supply chain.

Secure your spot here. Summit sponsorship opportunities are still available, and for more information you can reach out to the GSA team here.