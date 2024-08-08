Court Denies Appeal of Jonesport Fish Farm’s Local Permits

A proposed land-based fish farm in Jonesport is closer to breaking ground after a court denied an appeal of the project’s local permits.

Maine’s Business and Consumer Court rejected the appeal from project opponent Protect Downeast, which argued that the town’s Planning Board misinterpreted the local land use code when it approved the project. The group also claimed that the facility would degrade water quality.

But Justice Thomas McKeon said that the Planning Board followed local ordinances and considered substantial evidence in its approval.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bangor Daily News