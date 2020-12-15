Crab for Christmas: California Approves Start Date for Dungeness Season

Christmas will come early for Dungeness crab lovers.

Two days early.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife late Friday announced that the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season will open Dec. 23.

The official opening date of Nov. 15 had been delayed for weeks in the central California zone, from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line south, because of the possibility of migrating whales getting tangled in fishing lines. And it had been delayed in the northern zone, which consists of Humboldt, Mendocino and Del Norte counties, because the sample catch failed to reach the poundage required for testing.

