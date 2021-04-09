Data Shows Pandemic Landed Blow on P.E.I. Lobster Fishery in 2020

P.E.I.’s lobster fishery in 2020 never quite recovered from a late start caused by the pandemic, although sellers were able to quickly change gears to keep export sales close to 2019 values.

The P.E.I. lobster fishery had record landings in 2019, well over 40 million pounds, but landings were down 8.6 per cent in 2020, according to preliminary numbers from the provincial government.

The start of the spring season was delayed two weeks, and that was a factor in lower catches, says the P.E.I. Fishermen’s Association. The season was extended four days later than normal, but catches are usually higher earlier in the season.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News