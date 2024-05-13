Dealers of Foreign Seafood Could Face New Labeling, Licensing Rules

Senate passes bill to crack down on imported shrimp and crawfish

The Louisiana Senate approved a bill that would usher in new labeling and licensing requirements for companies that import foreign seafood into the state.

Senate Bill 62, sponsored by Sen. Mike Fesi, R-Houma, cleared the chamber with unanimous support and will head to the House for consideration.

Fesi’s proposal would adopt new sanitation and labeling laws to prevent processors from misrepresenting foreign seafood as domestic with deceptive packaging that exploits Louisiana cultural references and images. Any imported or commingled seafood product would be required to clearly state the country of origin on its packaging, and commingled products would need to clearly indicate the percentages of imported and domestic catch.

